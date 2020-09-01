Share:

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, on Tuesday, appeared before Islamabad High Court (IHC) for a hearing of the Avenfield Apartments reference petition.

The IHC will hear appeals filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and his son-in-law captain Muhammad Safdar against their conviction in the Avenfield reference.

The entry of persons irrelevant to the case, such as PML-N workers and supporters, was not allowed inside the courtroom. Party workers were kept away from the IHC building upon the Maryam's arrival at the venue.

Speaking to the media, Maryam said that it was the need of the hour for the opposition to come together. "You will know at the All Parties Conference that everyone is on the same page," she said.

Maryam said that the former PML-N leader was 'restless' to return to Pakistan, but was advised not to do so while he was undergoing treatment

Referring to the incumbent government, she said that it was reaping what it had sown. "I thought this government would take five years to perform such low. The damage they were expected to do in five years' time has been done only in two years," she added.

The Avenfield properties reference was one of three filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of the Supreme Court's verdict against Nawaz in the Panama Papers case.