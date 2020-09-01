Share:

FAISALABAD - The Baldia App has started functioning in district Faisalabad for issuance of birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates through filling up of online forms.

In this regard, relevant certificates have been issued and distributed among five persons who initially filled in online forms. Faizullah Kamoka, Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali distributed certificates under the Baldia App among the applicants in two separate ceremonies.

Rescue 1122 provided medical services to 2,723 mourners

Rescue 1122 teams comprising 745 rescuers provided medical services to 2,723 mourners during mourning processions on Ashura day in the district. Rescue 1122 spokesperson said they had established 45 rescue points in the district, whereas 35 ambulances, 25 fire fighting vehicles and 100 motorbike ambulances were also alert on Ashura day. He said that Rescue 1122 provided medical aid to 2,723 mourners who received injuries during ‘zanjeer zani’, in mourning processions. Out of them 67 were in serious condition and they were shifted to hospitals for medical treatment, whereas 2,656 mourners were provided first aid, he added.