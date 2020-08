Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of a girl child in Gujranwala and directed to arrest the criminal involved in this crime. He has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala and asserted that such a perpetrator does not deserve any mercy. The bereaved family will be provided justice, he assured. The CM has also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and assured that justice will be provided.