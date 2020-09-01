Share:

SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir on Monday visited areas and reviewed flood fighting arrangements besides emergency relief activities.

He also checked repairing of breaches in the protective dykes of Naullah Aik near Bhopalwala-Sambrial and reconstruction of a bridge over Naullah Palkhu which had been washed away due to high flood a few days ago.

The DC also reviewed flood situation in Rivers Chenab, Tavi and Jammu besides seasonal Naullahs Aik, Dek, Palkhu and Bhed. He said the flood water was receding in these rivers, canals and naullahs.

He said the flood situation was totally under control in the district and the district administration was regularly monitoring the flood situation.