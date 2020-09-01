Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday rejected media allegations of not pursuing the case agaisnt former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Sindh High Court (SHC) by its Karachi bureau. “TV channels’ allegation of not pursuing Abbasi’s case are baseless and the bureau vehemently rebuts it as only half-truths was reported,” said the NAB spokesman in a statement. He said the hearing of Abbasi’s case was not mentioned in the main or additional cause list of Sindh High Court.