ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that Opposition parties are intending to bargain for an NRO in exchange of support on the FATF-related legislation, however, the PTI government has exposed this intention.

Addressing a Press conference here on Monday, he said that difficulties that the people of Karachi are facing are quite disturbing. He said they are committed to serve Karachi keeping aside any political differences with the Sindh government. Prime Minister Imran Khan is continuously taking updates about Karachi and will soon visit the port city, the minister said adding the prime minister has also assured the Sindh chief minister of complete support.

He also stated that the prime minister does not use politics for his personal benefits and is committed to poverty alleviation from the country.

Commenting about PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, the information minister said that Kaira is a gentle and upright person but one should ask him, which political party he has been representing. The information minister without quoting the name of a Sindh politician stated that a provincial minister used to ask for Rs.10 billion for Karachi.

The information minister said that opposition was intending to bargain NRO with the government on FATF issue.

Commenting on the APC of Opposition, he said that the APC will not be held, and if it is held, it will be only for face saving.

Shibli Faraz said that the PTI government is steering out of every crisis successfully. Opposition wants failure of the government as they have no interest with progress and stability of the country, said Senator Shibli Faraz.

He said no doubt, there is inflation and hard time but economy of the country is moving towards stability and betterment and positive effects of stable economy will transfer to public gradually.

Talking about the coronavirus pandemic, the minister said that Covid-19 has not yet over, however, it has been receded. Good days for Pakistan are round the corner, he said.

Commenting on the rising prices of wheat and sugar, the minister said that imported wheat and sugar have started reaching the country and soon prices of these commodities will come down.

He said the prime minister will soon announce a relief package for the people of Sindh.

Commenting on the FATF grey list, he said that the PTI government did not want to be blacklisted through FATF but the Opposition was doing their blackmailing in this regard. He also added that all members of the parliament will support Pakistan in this regard.

Talking about the ongoing campaigning against Asim Saleem Bajwa at social media, the minister said it’s not good.

He also stated that about the news and information of social media websites, resignations could not be tendered.

Talking about the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Karachi, the minister said that he will visit Karachi this week.

The information minister said that PPP doing politics on the issue of Karachi, which is very unfortunate and sorrowful.