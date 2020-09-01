Share:

DADU - People in Hyderabad have started making preparations to celebrate Defence Day on September 6.

The day is celebrated to pay homage to the martyrs of 1965 war who laid down their lives for the motherland, and whose sacrifices eventually resulted in Pakistan’s victory over India.

The nation renews its pledge on this day to not only defend country’s geographical boundaries, but also ideological one.

Several government departments and private organisations have planned different programmes for the occasion, including seminars and rallies.

These special programmes will be held at the University of Sindh, Liaquat Medical and Mehran Engineering universities located in Jamshoro district, while the day would also be celebrated in the newly upgraded Government College University, Hyderabad and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation’s (PBC) Hyderabad station.

HESCO suspends power supply as part of rain safety measures:

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on Monday suspended power supply from 80 of its feeders to different districts in its region as part of rain safety measures.

HESCO spokesman informed that due to rains and thunderstorm, the supply of electricity to some areas powered by 80 of the company’s over 500 feeders had been suspended. According to him, the power supply had been suspended in Hyderabad, Laarh, Mirpurkhas and Nawabshah circles. He further said that the company’s acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Yaqoob had directed the field staff to adhere to the safety rules while working for restoration of the electricity supply. The spokesman said the restoration would start as soon as the thunderstorm came to an end.