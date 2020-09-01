Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prince Harry has revealed he is ‘loving’ his ‘fantastic’ new life in the US and said he wants to teach Archie how to play rugby in the garden of his $14 million mansion. The Duke of Sussex, 35, joined a virtual call alongside staff and volunteers from the Rugby Football League from his $14 million mansion in Santa Barbara where he is currently living with Meghan Markle, 39, and son Archie, one. In a clip released recently from a video call with the organization to celebrate their 125th birthday, the royal was asked by Ellery Hanley MBE if he is enjoying life in the US, to which he said: ‘Oh easy question. I am loving it. It’s fantastic.’ Meanwhile Prince Harry joked it is ‘impossible’ to get hold of any rugby balls in the states, saying: ‘What I need is a few mini rugby balls that I can get Archie involved with the game...I’ve got a little bit of space outside which we’re fortunate enough to have.’ He said: ‘I need to get him playing some rugby league, but I am unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son outside as I know so many people haven’t had that chance in the last five months.’