Supreme Court (SC) will hear today (Wednesday) federal government appeal plea against Sindh High Court (SHC) decision on nullification of Sugar Commission Report (SCR).

A 3-member bench of SC presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan will hear the appeal plea.

SHC had nullified sugar commission report. Federal government had resorted to SC against SHC verdict.

The government had said in the appeal plea that SHC had nullified the sugar commission report on technical points. The court’s decision benefited sugar mafia and the people were adversely affected in the wake of this verdict.