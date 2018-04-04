Share:

PESHAWAR - Students continued to participate in various programmes in the ongoing colourful All Pakistan Art and Fashion Festival at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Swabi on Sunday.

The students, both male and female, who came from different educational intuitions of the country, participated in various events including theatre dramas, art exhibition, painting competitions, fashion show and a lot more.

On the second day of the festival, the students exhibited their skills in a painting competition on the newly-identified scenic Beer Gali located in Swabi district. The students were taken to Beer Gali where they showcased different cultural and tourism aspects of the scenic spot, its beauty and serenity through paintings.

The students said that nature had gifted Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with abundant beauty of lush green valleys, snow-capped mountains, deserts, rivers, landscapes, rich cultural heritage, springs, streams and serene spots.

They suggested the tourists and visitors to visit scenic places in KP to experience and enjoy beauty of the nature.

After painting competitions, a fashion show rehearsal and cultural paintings on T-shirts competitions were also held. The models attired in different cultural and traditional colourful dresses displayed a catwalk on the ramp.

Concluding ceremony of the festival will be held today in which Additional Secretary Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museums, Culture and Youth Affairs Babar Khan will be the chief guest.

The Tourism Corporation Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is sponsoring the festival with an aim to showcase the talents and skills of the students of different institutions from across the country.

On the first day, male and female students presented theatre dramas themed on different topics and cultures. They played different characters in the dramas and received thunderous applause from the guests and visitors.

The students in their dramas gave messages on various aspects of life including that of promoting non-violence in society, importance of education particularly science and technology and services to humanity.

They also got their faces and hands painted with various colours sending meaningful messages to the viewers. They later participated in the face painting competitions as well.

The students hailed the festival and said that it provided a good opportunity to them to interact with each other and learn a lot about culture, traditions, scenic places and other aspects of life of the people and the province as well.

They said that the event not only increased their knowledge but also broadened their vision about culture and traditions of the people of KP.