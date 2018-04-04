Share:

KARACHI - Past three governments did nothing for Dr Aafia Siddiqui and now the masses should use their vote very carefully during the fourth time, said Aafia Movement Pakistan leader Dr Fowzia Siddiqui here on Sunday.

She was speaking to a reception for the participants of a march on foot that reached here from Karachi, in front of the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

Pasban-e-Pakistan Karachi chapter president Abdul Hakim Quaid, general secretary Sardar Zulfiqar, economic expert Dr Shahida Wazarat, TV actor Ayaz Khan and others were also present, along with a large number of Aafia Movement volunteers.

Dr Fowzia Siddiqui said Aafia have been languishing in foreign detention for past 15 years, which is a national tragedy. She said during these 15 years three governments did nothing for her. She said this is the third assembly that is going to complete its tenure but Dr Aafia is still in illegal detention.

She said all politicians made tall claims to give relief to the masses, and bring home Aafia but these three governments did nothing, practically. He said these politicians when they were in opposition demanded for the repatriation of Aafia, but when they came into power they forgot their promises. She reminded that Mian Muhammad Sharif had promised to bring home Aafia within 100 days.

Speaking on the occasion, Vero Kolhi said that the government of Pakistan has given her a presidential award, which is a matter for pride for her. She said that it is a matter of concern that the daughter of the nation is in illegal detention. She said that we, the minority people, demand from the rulers elected by the Muslim majority votes to feel a sense of honor and bring back Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

Dr Shahida Wazarat, Pasban Hyderabad chapter President Arshad Arain also spoke on the occasion.