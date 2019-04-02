Share:

Dera Ghazi Khan - Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar, a three-time former MPA from Taunsa Sharif and father of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Khan Buzdar, who passed away on Monday morning after suffering from cardiac arrest, was laid to rest yesterday evening at his native village Barthi in DG Khan.

The funeral prayer of the chief of Buzdar tribe was offered at Suleman Sports Stadium in Taunsa Sharif. Hundreds of thousands of people attended his Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer). Maulana Haji Fazal Hussain led the funeral prayers.

Fateh Buzdar was 81. The veteran politician had reached his native town Taunsa Sharif from Lahore Sunday night. After offering Fajr Prayer on Monday, he complained of pain in chest and a team of doctors gave him initial treatment and referred him to hospital.

He, however, breathed his last on the way to Taunsa Hospital, said a cousin of late Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar. He was son of the chief of Buzdar tribe Sardar Dost Muhammad Khan Buzdar. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar reached Taunsa Sharif from Lahore before the funeral prayer.

Adviser on Health Muhammad Hanif Khan Pitafi, MPA Sardar Ahmed Ali Dreshak, PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, Mian Mahmoodul Rasheed, Ejaz Alam, Sami Ullah, Taimoor Bhatti, Aun Abbas, Dr Shahbaz Gill, Malik Qasim Hanjra, Mian Alamdar Hussain Qureshi, Inspector General of Police Amjad Javid Saleem, DC DG Khan Muhammad Iaqbal Mazhar, RPO DG Khan Muhammad Umer Shiek and many other officers attended the funeral prayer at Taunsa Sharif.

Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar was known for his politeness and friendly nature. He was born in Barthi (Tribal Area of DG Khan) in 1938.

He did Master in Political Science from Karachi University (1964). He served as member Federal Council, Majlis-e-Shoora during 1983-84 and as member District Council D.G. Khan.

He was chief of Buzdar tribes, tribal area and Balochistan. He remained member of Punjab Assembly from 1985-88 (PP-186), returned to provincial assembly in General Elections 2002 and 2008 for the second and third term from PP-241, and served as chairman standing committee on religious affairs and auqaf in 2003.

His elder son Sardar Umsan Khan Buzdar is chief minister of Punjab while his other prominent sons namely Sardar Jaffar Khan Buzdar is chairman of union council and Sardar Umer Khan Buzdar is circle officer of Border Military Police.

Police had prepared a comprehensive security plan for the funeral prayer.

PM GRIEVED OVER SAD DEMISE

OF CM PUNJAB’S FATHER

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed his deep shock and grief over the sad demise of Sardar Fateh Muhmmad Buzdar, father of Punjab chief minister.

The prime minister, in a message, prayed for rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.