KARACHI - Taking serious notice of the use of unfair means by students in the ongoing matriculation examinations, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah suspended the controller (examinations) Sukkur Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education. Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah on the directives of the chief minister visited different examination centres in Sukkur region and found students openly using unfair means in the matriculation examination at some centres.

The education minister reported to the chief minister that not only cheating was committed at a few examination centres but there were credible reports that question paper issued by the Sukkur BISE was also leaked at a centre prior start of the examination. The chief minister on the report of education minister suspended Sukkur BISE Controller (examinations) Abdul Sami Soomro and gave additional charge to the deputy controller. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the administration of all the educational boards to strengthen their examination system, otherwise similar actions would also be taken against the officers concerned of the educational boards.