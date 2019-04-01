Share:

RAWALPINDI-A heavy contingent of police raided a marriage hall in Gujar Khan and held more than 40 eunuchs as well as 27 spectators, official sources said on Monday.

The detainees were shifted to police station where later they were booked on charges of section 294 (engaging in obscene acts or singing obscene songs) of Pakistan Penal Court, 6 Punjab Sound System Ordinance 2015 and 3/4 (The prohibition of drugs) and began investigation, they said.

During the raid, the police also seized scores of cell phones, thousands of rupees cash, liquor and music instruments, the sources added.

According to the contents of First Information Report lodged with Police Station Gujar Khan, a police officer Sub Inspector Sikandar-e-Azam filed a plaintiff with the SHO stating that he along with his team was on routine patrolling at bus stand when an informer revealed that a person Zafar Iqbal had booked Ghauri Marriage Hall where he along with scores of eunuchs and spectators were involved in arranging a dance party on loud sound system. He mentioned the eunuchs were presenting half-naked dance on obscene songs whereas the people were consuming drugs and alcohol in the party. He stated that a raid on the marriage hall resulted in arrest of more than 40 eunuchs and 27 other men besides recovery of mobile phones, cash and liquor.

Sources said that the police produced all the detainees in the court of area magistrate which sent them to jail.

SHO Gujar Khan was not available for his comments.

On the other hand, the Shemale Association representatives condemned police raid on the dance party in a local marriage hall and demanded City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan to launch an inquiry against the police officers of Gujar Khan.