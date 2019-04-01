Share:

ISLAMABAD - Farhan Mehboob started his $30,000 Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Serena Hotels International Squash Tournament 2019 campaign on a winning note as he ousted Israr Ahmed in straight games here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Monday.

In $10,000 ladies event, all the seeded players registered comfortable victories against their respective opponents. Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Senior Vice President Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi graced the opening ceremony as chief guest. It took just 13 minutes for seasoned campaigner Farhan Mehboob to dispose off Israr Ahmed as he won the first game 11-2, second 11-2 and third 11-3 to register victory.

Top seed Greg Loban got bye, Henry Leung beat Ammar Altamimi 12-10, 11-4, 11-4 in 25 minutes, Mohamed Elshirbini beat Waqas Mehboob, 11-7, 13-11 and 11-9 in 31 min, Shehab Essam got bye, Mazen Gamal got bye, Chi Him Wong beat Sean Conroy 11-7, 11-9, 11-8 in 31 min, Mostafa Asal got bye, Karim Ali Fathi got bye.

Asim Khan beat Amaad Fareed 11-9, 11-6, 10-12, 11-2 in one hour, Carlos Cornes Ribadas beat Farhan Zaman 12-10, 11-0, 11-8 in 27 mins, Tayyab Aslam (Pak) got bye, Mohamed Reda got bye, Tsz Kwan Lau beat Jean Pierre Brits 11-8, 11-8, 11-5 in 31 mins, Martin Svec (Cze) beat Ahmed Hosny 11-7, 11-8, 11-6 in 26 mins, Youssef Soliman got bye.

In women category, Farida Mohamws got bye while Nimra Aqeel beat Ilsa Imran 3-11, 3-11, 5-3 retired in 7 mins. Noor Ul Ain Ejaz beat Noreena Shams 11-1, 11-4, 11-0 in 7 mins, Riffat Khan and Muqaddas Ashraf got byes, Noor ul Huda beat Tehreema Islam 11-2, 11-4, 11-5 in 15 mins, Sana Ibrahim beat Anam Mustafa Aziz 11-7, 11-1, 11-3 in 15 mins, Farah Momen and Cindy Merlo got byes.