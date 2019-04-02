Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool has said that digitalization is high on the government’s agenda and is the only way forward to keep pace with the global developments. The federal minister was addressing a ceremony regarding launch of report on impact of telecom sector on Pakistan’s economy by Telenor Group.

He said that Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is the backbone of digital transformation in the country and telecom is a sector enabling other sectors to digitilaize processes and create ease of connectivity. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the government aims to build knowledge economy in Pakistan and telecom sector has a role to play in achieving this ambition which is evident from the findings of this report.

Minsiter said according to Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA), 75% cellular teledensity in Pakistan gives the hope of reaching inclusions milestones sooner than later. The role of telecom sector in bringing millions of undeserved people into the folds of digital and financial inclusion has been remarkable, he said.

The federal minister said that connectivity is the backbone of industries and sectors that empowers individuals with increased access to information and fast response rate.

He said telecom sector has contributed immensely towards socioeconomic development of Pakistan and we hope to see it prosper further.

CEO Telenor Pakistan Irfan Wahab Khan also addressed on the occasion.