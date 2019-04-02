Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday prepared three references in Rawalpindi pertaining to the fake bank accounts and mega money laundering case.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari has not been named as a direct suspect in the references, sources said and added that the references have been forwarded to the NAB headquarters.

Najam Zaman, Ali Memon and other suspects, who are already in NAB's custody are named in the three references, the sources added. "All suspects named in the references are considered to be close aides of Zardari, however, the former president himself has not been name as a direct suspect in the references."

A NAB executive board meeting is currently being chaired by the chairman of the accountability board, Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal, and a decision on whether to file the references in the accountability court is expected to be taken.

Zardari has been granted pre-arrest interim bail by the Islamabad High Court in the case.