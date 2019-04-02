Share:

ISLAMABAD - Rizwan Ahmed, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), has taken charge of the office of Federal Secretary, Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

According to a notification issued here, Rizwan who did his two-year Master in Public Administration from Harvard University, USA, has previously held various key positions in the federal government including Chairman Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), Chairman Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), Additional Secretary Establishment Division, Additional Secretary Cabinet Division and Managing Director Pakistan Security Printing Corporation (PSPC).