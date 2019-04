Share:

The Sindh High Court has rejected the appeals of former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur challenging the decision of banking court for transferring their cases regarding money laundering to Islamabad and upheld the decision of the banking court.

The banking court had given the decision to shift the case of mega money laundering to Islamabad against which Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and other accused had filed appeals.