Governor Sindh Imran Ismail inaugurated a 1,200-bed isolation facility at the Expo Centre in Karachi on Thursday. Governor Sindh lauded the services of volunteers and medical staff and said that they had been fighting the battle against the coronavirus on the front line.

Reviewing the arrangements at the facility and announcing a donation of 5,000 safety kits for the isolation centre, the governor said that it would remain functional until the contagion was completely eradicated.

He said that the isolation centre was established keeping in view the World Health Organisation’s guidelines, including the installation of separate gates for patients and staff as well as video-calling equipment for patients.

The governor also acknowledged the contributions of the Pakistan Army and National Disaster Management Authority towards establishing the isolation centre.