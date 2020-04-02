Share:

ISLAMABAD - Singer and songwriter Abdullah Qureshi has just released a new song, ‘Tere Saath,’ collaboration with the singer and music producer Eahab Akhtar, who is situated in LA.

Both the singers unveiled their new project a day before its release with an announcement in an Instagram post. The new single comes as music relief in the time of a lockdown all around the world. Composed and produced by Eahab Akhtar and Abdullah Qureshi has lent his voice to the song.

Talking about the release of this single, Abdullah Qureshi revealed, “I had already been working on a few songs since I was locked down at home when I got Eahab’s call and he told me to check out this new track he made.

I just had to say yes for the collab right away because Eahab is just great at what he does. It’s a two-day project, and I have loved working on it, I hope you guys enjoy it as much!” ‘Tere Saath’ follows the release of Qureshi’s critically acclaimed single ‘Baat Adhuri’ and marks as his second project this year.

The song has been released on all media platforms. Abdullah Qureshi initially gained popularity when he started out playing for underground rock and metal bands in Islamabad, and eventually started his own YouTube channel.

The star hasn’t looked back since and has been giving the audience back to back hits, some of which include ‘Kali Santro,’ ‘Laapata,’ ‘Awaz Do,’ ‘Daastan’ and more.