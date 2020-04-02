Share:

QUETTA - At least 17 coronavirus-affect­ed persons who had earlier tested positive for voronavirus in Quetta have recovered and tested negative. Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan in his tweet said that 17 persons, admitted at Shaikh Zayed Hos­pital, have Alhamdolillah recov­ered from coronavirus and have tested negative.

Jam Kamal Khan said that these persons would undergo another test today (Wednesday) for further assurance.

Meanwhile, spokesperson Balochistan government rub­bished rumors circulating around the country that the province was responsible for spreading the coronavirus.

The spokesman said that he categorically denied all such claims based on hearsay and ill intentions. He also implored the people of Pakistan to stay clear of all such rumor mongering.

It was also emphasised dur­ing the media talk that the Balo­chistan government was leaving no stone unturned trying to help its people in these torrid times.

Balochistan government had decided to recruit medics through walk-in-interviews in order to overcome shortage of medical staffers in the province amid coronavirus pandemic.

According to details, the pro­vincial government will recruit doctors, nurses and paramed­ics in the province.

“The new recruitment in­clude 344 male and female medical officers along with hiring of 205 nurses for ter­tiary care hospitals,” said the provincial health department