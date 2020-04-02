Share:

The Mardan district administration with the alleged connivance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) law makers in the district has established a five-member committee on union council and village council level for the identification of daily wager and other vulnerable working force for granting relief package who suffered and become unemployed due to the current emergency situation of COVID-19 and resulted lockdown.

It may be noted that Prime Minister has announced the formation of the Prime Minister's Corona Tiger Force throughout the country for the same aim. However, instead of following the decision of prime minister, the deputy commissioner Mohammad Abid Wazir on 1st April through a notification No-292 constituted a five-member committee in Mardan district on union council and village council level.

The committee comprises secretary council, school teacher, two elders and members of local Zakat committee. The Deputy Commissioner nominated the village council Secretary for collecting data and distribution of relief packages or assistance at the village council level and they were asked to name 150 poorly deserving households at the village council level, but this troubles the people of PTI.

Sources said that the PTI lawmakers opposed the proposal and gave their approved names to the Deputy Commissioner Mardan. Later, the Deputy Commissioner established five-member committee according to the approved named of PTI lawmakers. He also made Terms of Reference (TORs) for the mentioned committees. According to the TORs the committee ideally should not exceed beyond 1.5 percent of the total population of the union council, the identified person should not be beneficiary of BISP/IHASA, government servant, employed in formal sector with monthly income, land owner, or having means to sustain himself/herself even unemployed for a few months. The identified person should preferably be a daily wage workers and head of the household or sole bread earner.

The committee members will have complete local knowledge of the eligible families. The local committees are expected to prepare their list based on existing knowledge. Sources added that the deputy commissioner for the collection of data also attached a form in Urdu format with these committees list and directed the committee members to fill the form and submit it in the concern assistant commissioner offices within two days.

The Deputy Commissioner also sent this list to PSO to Chief Minister, PSO to Chief secretary, Deputy Commissioner Relief Department, Commissioner Mardan and other officials of the district.

DC Mohammad Abid Wazir when contacted told that these committees were established on the directive of provincial government. He added that these committees will identify and get data of poor laborers who are to be compensated by provincial government.