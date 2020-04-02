Share:

Rawalpindi - Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday granted bail to 61 activists of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan including brother and nephew of its chief in a case pertaining to rioting and resisting against the police. The court also ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs200,000 each with the court. A divisional bench of LHC comprising Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi and Justice Raja Shahid Abbasi awarded bails to the activists of TLP including AmeerHussain and Muhammad Ali, the brother and nephew of TLP Chief MaulanaKhadimHussainRizvi. According to details, a divisional bench of LHC comprising Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi and Justice Raja Shahid Abbasi took up the high profile case when the defence counsel argued that police implicated their clients falsely in the case. The defence lawyers said their clients were protesting the arrest of their chief in a peaceful manner and had not damaged public property. Opposing the comments of defence lawyers, the prosecutor said the accused were involved in attacking police party, arson and rioting.

He asked the court to reject their bail pleas. After conclusion of comments of both parties, LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi and Raja Shahid Abbasi accepted the bail petitions of some 61 accused and ordered them to submit surety bonds of Rs200,000 each with the court.

Some 25 workers and supporters of TLP were released on bail on February 19, 2020.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court awarded 86 workers and supporters of the TLP with a prison sentence of 55 years each in a case pertaining to rioting and resisting against the police.

Those convicted include TLP chief KhadimHussainRizvi’s brother AmeerHussainRizvi and nephew Mohammad Ali. Additionally, the court ordered the convicts to collectively submit Rs12,925,000 and directed authorities to seize their moveable and immoveable assets.

The court was hearing a case registered in the Pindigheb police station against TLP workers who held violent protests and clashed with the police over the arrest of party chief MaulanaKhadimHussainRizvi in 2018.

Rizvi was arrested along with other leaders of TLP in 2018 in a crackdown by security forces in Lahore. Soon after the news of his arrest spread, hundreds of activists took to the streets and blocked many roads for traffic.