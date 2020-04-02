Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed a decrease of 13 paisas in interbank on Wednesday and traded at Rs166.83 against Rs166.70 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs163 and Rs165.5 respectively. The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 41 paisas and traded at Rs182.73 against the last closing of Rs183.14 on last trading day. The Japanese yen appreciated by 2 paisas to close at Rs1.55 whereas an increase of 94 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs206.35 as compared to its last closing of Rs205.41. The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham increased by 3 paisas each to close at Rs44.31 and Rs45.41 respectively.