LAHORE - Collection of fees by schools, which were closed amidst coronavirus threat, has been challenged in the Lahore High Court on Wednesday. The plea filed in the LHC stated that fees despite lockdown was against the orders of the court. “The fees despite closure is contempt of court”, the plea stated. The LHC was pleaded to pass judgement. Meanwhile, in another development, all private schools in Punjab were prohibited from charging consolidated fees for three months from parents.During a meeting on Tuesday, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat ordered advisories to be issued to give parents relief from paying school fees. Schools should reduce their fees by at least 20% for the months of April and May, the minister remarked.