Prime Minister Imran Khan has again summoned meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to meet today (Thursday). The meeting will review measures to deal with coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the meeting which will be attended by chief ministers of all provinces, federal ministers, top military officials and chairman NDMA.

During the previous meeting of National Coordination Committee, held on Wednesday, it was finalized that decision to soften lockdown provision in the country would be taken after April 5.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also attended the meeting during which current coronavirus pandemic situation in the country was reviewed. The meeting was also briefed on measure taken by federal and provincial governments to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country.