Rawalpindi - Gujar Khan Policeon Wednesday arrested a man on charges of attempting to sodomise a 12-year-old child.

The accused has been identified as Ibrahim. A case under section 377 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) has been registered against the accused while further investigation was on, according to details.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas has ordered an inquiry against ASI Nahim for using inappropriate language against the child during investigation. SP Saddar Zia Uddin will conduct the inquiry.

According to details, a villager Zahoor lodged a complaint with PS Gujar Khan stating that his son went for Quran lesson in a nearby seminary. He alleged his son was returning home when Ibrahim caught him in the way and dragged him into a government-run school. He told police the man tried tosexually assault his son. He asked police to register case against accused and to arrest him. Taking action, police held the accused and put him behind bars.

On the other hand, Zahoor, the applicant, told media that ASI Nahim, the duty officer, mistreated the abused child during preliminary investigation.

Meanwhile, CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas took notice on complaint of father of the victim child and ordered SP Saddar Zia Uddin to probe the matter and to submit report with CPO office.

When contacted, a spokesman to CPO confirmed that city police chief has taken notice of the issue and ordered SP Saddar to hold inquiry into the matter