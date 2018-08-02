Share:

LAHORE - Balochistan FA WFC outclassed Rising Star WFC Layyah 2-0 in the inaugural match of the PFF National U-19 Women Championship 2018, which commenced here at the City School Sports Complex on Wednesday.

The match started on brisk pace and both the teams launched attacks on each other goals but it were Balochistan FA WFC, who succeeded in opening their account in 26th minute through Shaista Shah to take 1-0 lead. Shaista Shah then completed her brace in the 66 minutes to double the lead of Balochistan FA WFC, which remained intact till the end, and they were emerged as winners of the opening match.

Punjab Football Association (PFA) president Sardar Naveed Haider Khan graced the opening ceremony as chief guest and declared the championship opened along with PFF secretary general Lt Col (R) Ahmed Yar Khan Lodhi, director competition Sajjad Mehmood, director technical Ch Abdul Rashid and DFA Lahore president Mian Rizwan Ali.

Today (Thursday), four matches will be played as Sindh FA will take on Karachi Women FC at 4pm at City School, KPK Football Association will play against Abbottabad Warriors WFC at 5:30pm at City School, Punjab will vie against Star WFC Mirpur Khas at 4pm at MTFA and Islamabad FA will face Young Rising Star Layyah at 5:30pm at MTFA.