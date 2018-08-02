Share:

FAISALABAD - A girl suffered severe burns when unidentified accused threw acid on her and escaped the scene here on Wednesday.

Police said that unidentified culprit threw acid on a girl at Narwala Chowk. Resultantly, the victim’s eyes were affected adversely and she was rushed to Allied Hospital.

Police rushed the scene and launched a search for the culprit after cordoning off the area. Police suspected the incident seems to be the outcome of a personal grudge or family dispute. However a case has been registered against unidentified culprit.