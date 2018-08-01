Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Kanye West has been bonding with his father since his cancer diagnosis. The 41-year-old rapper was left devastated last week when he was told his dad Ray West was battling prostate cancer and, although they’ve become distant in recent years, the ‘Bound 2’ hitmaker is determined to repair their relationship now. According to TMZ.com, Kanye has been taking his three children; North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, seven months, whom he has with his wife Kim Kardashian West, to see his father in hospital as he has been receiving treatment in Los Angeles. A source said: ‘’Ray’s been able to spend time with him, Kim and his three grandkids.’’