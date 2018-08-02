Share:

RAWALPINDI - The mayors from all the cities of Punjab would visit the Adiala Jail today (Thursday) to express solidarity with deposed prime minister of Pakistan Mian Nawaz Sharif and other detained leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The mayors would also make efforts to have meeting with the detained leaders including Mian Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Capt (Retd) Muhammad Safdar and former MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi in the Jail.

These views were expressed by Mayor Rawalpindi and PML-N leader Sardar Nasim Ahmed Khan while talking to The Nation on Wednesday.

He said the mayors who have been elected by PML-N in all the cities of Punjab would visit Adiala Jail to express their solidarity with former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif and other leaders detained in the Jail.

He said the mayors would lay down floral wreaths outside the jail and would also tender requests with jail authorities to give them permission to have meeting with their beloved leaders including Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Sardar Nasim added after visiting the Adiala Jail, a mayor conference would also be organised in the city to evolve a future line of action to tackle the political challenges being faced by PML-N after detention of its top leadership.

The time and venue for the mayors conference would be decided later, he said.

Meanwhile, a legal team met with Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Adiala Jail and discussed legal matters pertaining to the Avenfield, Al-Azizia and Flagship references.

The legal team comprised Amjad Pervaiz, the counsel for Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Khawaja Haris, Zafar Khan and Saad Hashmi.

Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, son in law of Mian Nawaz Sharif, was also present during the meeting of Sharifs with the legal team.