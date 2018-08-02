Share:

FAISALABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah has retained his seat from NA-106 Faisalabad 6 against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf following a vote recount in the constituency. Sanaullah, a former Punjab Law Minister, won the NA-106 seat with 106,310 votes, defeating PTI candidate Nisar Ahmed Jutt who received 103,779 votes. A recount in the constituency, carried out on Jutt’s request, showed Sanaullah still leading the tally with 106,137 votes, and the PTI candidate trailing with 103,899 votes, according to unofficial, unconfirmed results.