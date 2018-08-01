Share:

FAISALABAD: PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah retained his NA-106 (Faisalabad-6) seat against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate following a vote recount in the constituency.

Sanaullah, a former Punjab law minister, won the NA-106 seat with 106,310 votes, defeating PTI candidate Nisar Ahmed Jutt who received 103,779 votes.

A recount was carried out in the constituency on Jutt’s request. However, Sanaullah remained the winner with 106,137 votes while PTI Nisar Jutt obtained votes stand at 103,899 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.