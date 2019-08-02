Share:

The review petition seeking the disqualification of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was admitted for hearing in Supreme Court.

Petitioner Roshan Bariro has again submitted the review petition in the Supreme Court seeking disqualification of the chief minister over his dual nationality.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by acting chief justice Azmat Saeed will hear the case on August 6.

Earlier, SC had dismissed the plea seeking Murad Ali Shah disqualification and later petitioner Roshan Bariro has submitted the review petition.

The petitioner has requested the court, in his plea, that Murad Ali shah has dual citizenship, therefore he should be disqualified.