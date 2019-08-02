Share:

KARACHI - It was yet another dark day in the history of Pakistan squash, as all the remaining three players were eliminated from the World Junior Individual Squash Championship 2019, being played in Malaysia.

Only Muhammad Farhan Hashmi made it to the fourth round, who also lost against the Egyptian Moustafa Elsirty in straight games. Hashmi lost the first game 6-11, second 5-11 and lost third 7-11. Earlier, Hashmi had beaten Thomas Rosini of USA 11-9, 11-7, 4-11, 11-8 in the third round.

Earlier, Pakistan started the day in the worst possible manner. Haris Qasim was up against British Ben Smith in the third round. Haris was enjoying 2-0 lead and was playing wonderful squash. He won the first game 11-8 and took the second 11-2. But after playing so well, Haris got injured and lost the third game 2-11, fourth 6-11 and fifth and deciding game 7-11.

In the second match of the day, Noor Zaman, grandson of former world squash champion Qamar Zaman, lost in straight games against Egyptian Yehia Elnawasany. Noor was playing superb squash in the first game and was in commanding position, but then he started making childish mistakes and gifted the first game 9-11.

Almost same was the case in the second game, where Noor was playing well before once again he allowed Yehia too much liberty and respect, which proved fatal for Noor as he lost the second game 7-11. Noor could have won the third game quite easily, as he was leading 10-4, but he simply failed to use his head and lost cool and composure, which allowed his opponent to stage remarkable comeback and won the game 12-10, 11-7, 12-10.

It was time and again mentioned that Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) needs to understand the reality and rather than closing eyes and saying all is well. The federation must appoint reputed and qualified coaches to run the Pakistan National Squash Academies (PNSA), but no heed was paid and same outdated persons were hired as coaches, who don’t know the ABC of coaching, due to which, Pakistan squash is suffering badly at senior and junior level.

The federation presented completely different picture to the PSF President and the IPC Minister, as winning non-ranking tournaments in Qatar and other unknown places won’t help the federation, nor players and neither the country. Pakistan has produced a number of world champions in squash and the rich legacy shows.

Pakistan had ruled squash world for around four decades, but now more than 23 years have passed, when Jansher last won the world championship way back in 1996. The PSF must come out of old glory days and work on producing future stars both at senior and junior level. It can be only possible by appointing professional coaches. A lot of precious time has already been wasted on these flop coaches, so the PSF President should intervene and replace these so-called coaches with professional ones.

Now world junior championship is over for Pakistan, but it is high time to make some tough and bold decisions and send non-performers home, or else Pakistan squash will continue to suffer badly. Only the PSF President can save the fast declining fortunes of squash, or else all the past glory days record will only be available in history books.