Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has on Friday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is not allowing him and Aseefa Bhutto to see their father – former president Asif Ali Zardari – despite court permission.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took to Twitter and wrote that he will consult his lawyers for the possibility of pursuing contempt of court against the anti-corruption watchdog.