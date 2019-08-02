Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has on Friday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is not allowing him and Aseefa Bhutto to see their father – former president Asif Ali Zardari – despite court permission.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took to Twitter and wrote that he will consult his lawyers for the possibility of pursuing contempt of court against the anti-corruption watchdog. 