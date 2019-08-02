Share:

Islamabad - A high-level civil and military meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reviewed the outcome of the premier’s US visit and the summit-level meeting.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over his US visit and acknowledged President Donald Trump’s vision for achieving peace in the region.

He further conveyed that the US president is convinced that bilateral ties between both nations could help achieve this goal.

The prime minister said that he was convinced that besides being a desire of the US and Pakistan’s leadership, a robust bilateral Pak-US relationship would also add to the regional peace and stability, a PM Office statement said.

The civil-military huddle also discussed measures to execute the decisions agreed upon during the US visit and ensure further coordination between Islamabad and Washington.

High-ranking officials including Chief of the Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi and other cabinet members were present during the meeting.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari also attended the meeting.

Meeting with US envoy

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to remain engaged with the US and other stakeholders in facilitating the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

The prime minister stated this while talking to the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, who paid a courtesy call on him.

Recalling his recent interaction with President Donald Trump in Washington, the prime minister emphasized that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan as well as of the broader region.

The PM also expressed satisfaction at the evolving international consensus and interest in fully supporting efforts to achieve long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He underscored the need for inclusive intra-Afghan negotiations to evolve a roadmap for future of Afghanistan.

In the context of his recent visit to the United States, the prime minister underlined the importance that Pakistan attaches to a broad-based and enduring relationship between the two countries.

The prime minister stressed that the opportunities for an expanded bilateral economic relationship must be optimally utilized.

Earlier, Zalmay Khalilzad called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. During the meeting, he shared the outcomes of 7th round of US-Taliban peace talks in Doha and his recent engagements in Kabul.

Foreign Minister welcomed the progress achieved in the talks and the Intra Afghan Peace Conference in Doha in which all participants agreed upon a basic road map.

It was noted that ultimately the intra-Afghan dialogue would be vital to reach an agreement where Afghanistan becomes a stable, peaceful and prosperous country. It was also stressed that taking the Afghan peace process forward remained a shared responsibility.

Pakistan will continue to play its supportive role for smooth progress and successful outcome of these peace efforts.