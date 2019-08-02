Share:

LAHORE : PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, her cousin Yousaf Abbas and other family members called on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday.

Accompanied by family members, Maryam arrived at Kot Lakhpat Jail at noon and remained with her father for about couple of hours.

PML-N workers gathered outside Kot Lakhpat Jail hours before arrival of daughter of the ex-PM for expressing solidarity. They showered rose petals on her vehicle and chanted slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and against the present regime.

The PML-N supreme leader was sentenced to seven years in prison and was fined $25 million in Al-Azizia reference by an accountability court on December 24, 2018. However, he was acquitted in Flagship Investments reference. He was released from jail on March 27 on medical grounds after the apex court suspended his sentence in the Al-Azizia reference and granted him bail for six weeks. On May 8, Nawaz Sharif returned to Kot Lakhpat Jail in a big rally of party workers and leaders after the expiry of six-week bail.