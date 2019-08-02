Share:

LAHORE : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s nephew Yousaf Abbas Sharif was stopped from leaving the country, an official of the Federal Investigation Agency said on Thursday. Yousaf Abbas, who appeared before the combined investigation team of the National Accountability Bureau in Lahore last month, was offloaded from a Hajj flight PK-747. The FIA stopped Yousaf Abbas from leaving the country on the request of the NAB Lahore. The anti-graft authority has launched investigations in connection with a case related to Chaudhry Sugar Mills. Earlier, the NAB had served call-up notice on Yousaf Abbas Sharif and directed him to appear before the Combined Investigation Team on July 23 for recording of statement along with the relevant record. According to the call-up notice, Yousaf Sharif was summoned in connection with a probe related to Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. According to NAB claims, millions of rupees had been transferred into Sharif’s account through TT and the anti-graft authority had collected important evidence to prove the claims. Yousaf Abbas was also directed by the authority to provide details pertaining to sugar exported by the Chaudhry Sugar Mills since inception till date. He was also directed by NAB to submit replies related to investments/loans given to M/S Shamim Sugar Mills Ltd, details of all Telegraphic Transfers (TTs) sent/received and break-up of loans (Rs800 million) “given by you to various entities as reported in your wealth statement.”