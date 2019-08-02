Share:

Lahore - Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office on Thursday.

According to Punjab Health Ministry spokesperson Syed Hammad Raza Bukhari, the minister informed PM Khan about the steps her team has taken so far for better healthcare service.

The spokesperson cited the Punjab minister as saying that people would be provided with the best healthcare facilities in public sector hospitals. She said distribution of Sehat Cards provided thousands of poor people with relief. Yasmin expressed her gratitude to the PM for making big allocations to improve healthcare service delivery.