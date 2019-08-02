Share:

SIALKOT - River Chenab flowed in medium flood as the water level remained 134066 cusecs at Head Marala on Thursday.

Officials of Sialkot Irrigation Department told The Nation that water level was 7539 cusecs in River Tavi and 7060 in River Jammu at Head Marala. They added that the flow of flood water was continuously increasing in these rivers while the Nullahs - Aik, Dek, Palkhu, Bhed, Baeen and Bassanter were flowing normally.

According to Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider, the district administration was on high alert and monitoring the flood situation. He said that the entire flood situation was totally under control in Sialkot district. On the other hand, flood water level receded in as many as 13 villages of Pasrur tehsil, namely Qazi Pahaarang, Maakhanpur, Daulatpur, Sikandarpur, Dhaariwal, Kotli Khawaja, Kaallowali Syedaan, Tanbu Ghalib, Roopowali, Jhangi Key, Wahga, Kaallowali Khurd, Rasulpur, and Bhikhi. All these villages were inundated due to high flood in Nullah Dek. According to officials of Sialkot Agriculture Department, the flood water also affected seasonal crops spread over hundreds of acres in these villages of Pasrur tehsil. They added that India had released 14000 cusecs flood water in Nullah Dek on Wednesday evening which inundated the villages.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider said that the rescue activities were underway in these villages.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain lashed the entire Sialkot region. The rain began early in the morning and continued the whole day intermittently. The rain also inundated all the low-lying urban and rural areas of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial Pasrur, Zafarwal and surrounding areas. All the inter-city roads and streets were also inundated. According to Sialkot MET Office, it rained 94mm rain in Sialkot.