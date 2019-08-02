Share:

Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid on Friday has claimed that former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has rescued his ‘kid’ Sadiq Sanjrani from opposition s no-confidence motion.

Addressing the media in Karachi, Sheikh Rashid told, “I had predicted failure of no-trust motion against Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani ten days ago."

Meanwhile, the minister announced to increase freight trains by 20 percent from August 10.

He further said that he will tender his resignation to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari instead of Jamiat Ulema-e Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.