Pakistan and Turkey have agreed to stay in close contact on all issues of common interest.

The consensus to this effect was reached during a telephonic conversation between the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The two leaders also exchanged views on range of important issues.

The Prime Minister congratulated Turkish President on re-opening of Hagia Sophia for prayers and informed him that millions of Pakistanis watched it live on television.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan-Turkey strategic relationship is underpinned by unique mutual trust, understanding and close cooperation.

He said Pakistan deeply appreciates Turkey's steadfast support for the just cause of Kashmir, which President Erdogan reaffirmed during his address to the joint session of Parliament in February this year.