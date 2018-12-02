Share:

PESHAWAR : Bahawalpur won the final of the 2nd Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Blind Cricket Championship 2018 organized by Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) here at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium. Peshawar batted first against Bahawalpur and were all out for 205 runs in 19.4 overs. The latter chased the total in 16.3 overs and won the match by 8 wickets. Winning captain Muhammad Zafar received the trophy from chief guest, Member Provincial Assembly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Madiha Nisar along with MD and CEO PPL Saeed Ullah Shah and Chairman, PBCC Syed Sultan Shah. Other PPL and PBCC officials, spectators and media were also present on the occasion. Madiha Nisar also presented Man of the Match award to Muhammad Ejaz of Bahawalpur for his splendid performance. Under PBCC’s categories B1, B2 and B3, Zafar Iqbal, Nisar Ali and Ayub Khan from Bahawalpur, Gujranwala and Islamabad respectively, were given awards for their outstanding performance.

Madiha Nisar lauded PPL and PBCC for providing healthy recreational opportunities for differently-abled youth in Pakistan. She hoped that such ventures will enable them to lead a quality life.

Saeed Ullah Shah thanked PBCC and other stakeholders for their support of PPL initiatives targeting differently-abled communities and enabling them to be part of the mainstream. He also stressed on PPL’s enduring commitment to serve deserving populations across the country through its diverse CSR programme.

Two semi-finals were played between Peshawar and Islamabad and Abbottabad and Bahawalpur on November 30 at the same venue. Starting November 27, the five-day championship brought together six teams from Islamabad, Bahawalpur, Attock, Peshawar, Gujranwala and Abbottabad.

PPL has been supporting blind cricket since October 2012 with a sole sponsorship of the 1st Blind Cricket Championship 2017 in Islamabad.