ISLAMABAD - Islamabad will clash two-time defending champions Multan in the final of the 6th National Disabled T20 Cricket Championship-2018 tomorrow to mark World Disabled Day at Pindi Cricket Stadium. Both teams will celebrate the special day with the PDCA officials. The event is being organised by the Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA) recognised by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Multan had booked there place in the final after defeating Karachi in the first semi-final at Karachi, while Islamabad reached title decider after defeating mighty Peshawar in Pindi Stadium. While talking to The Nation on Saturday, Honorary Secretary Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA) Aleem-ud-Din Ansari said the prize distribution ceremony will be held after the final and former Pakistan captain and PDCA president Rashid Latif with co- sponsors PTCL and ICRC officials will distribute the cash prizes/trophies and other prizes among the finalist team players and officials. Meanwhile, chief selector PDCA Iqbal Imam announced Multan and Islamabad disabled team’s for the final. Multan region will be led by Matloob Qureshi, Jahanzaib Tiwana (vice captain), Umaiz Ur Rehman, Zubair Saleem, Majid Hussain, M Haris, M Asif, Farhan Ali, Abdul Manan, M Sarfaraz, M Babar, Tahir, M Saqib, M Imran, Allah Data, Mansoor Lateefi (Coach), M Hassan Jameel (Manager), while Islamabad will be led by Usman Paracha, (captain) Adil Abbasi (Vice Captain) Raja Ali Abbas, Kashif Nawaz, Sajjad Hussain, Hammayat Khan, Zubair Khan, Shafiq Ahmed Khan, M Naheem, Waqaf Shah, Asad Rehman, Saim Ali, Shah Behram Hussain, Salman Ahmed, M Shahban, M Tahir (caoch) and Babar Saleem (manager).–Staff Reporter