Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - An additional sessions judge awarded three-time death sentence to Muhammad Bilal, a rapist-cum-murderer of a six-year-old girl, besides ordering him to pay Rs0.9 million as fine to victim family here Saturday.

Additional Sessions Judge Usman Wali awarded death sentence under sections 302, 364/A and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Accused Muhammad Bilal, a resident of Zafarabad Colony, was facing charges of killing a girl Mahnoor after sexually violating her. The accused will also pay fine of Rs0.9 million to the victim family.

According to Dera Towns Police Station Mahnoor Bibi had gone missing during a wedding ceremony held in Zafarabad on January 26, 2017. However, her body was found dumped next day in nearby sugarcane field. The police arrested and interrogated Muhammad Bilal, a relative of the deceased. During investigation, Bilal confessed to raping Mahnoor, 6, and two other girls Shumaila, 9, and Rehana Bibi, 8, belonging to the same locality.

The police charged the accused under relevant sections of law after he confessed to his crime. The medico-legal report revealed that Muhammad Bilal, the accused raped Mahnoor and later strangled her.

The parents of the victim girl Mahnoor expressed satisfaction over the proceedings and entire investigation process.