Jamaat-i-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said the economic policies of the government have been a failure as it had taken over without any homework and was simply making lame excuses like the previous governments. He was addressing the opening session of the JI central executive meeting at Mansoora. Sirajul Haq said that the nation had won freedom from the UK but it was still “suffering under the cruel and exploitative system introduced by the British rulers”. He said the interest based economic system had plunged the country’s country into the mire of loans. The national economy was shrinking with every passing day and the problems of the common man were increasing due to price spiral. The JI chief said that the PTI government had not been able to implement any of its election promises and the people who voted it to power were being disappointed. He said the fresh fall in the rupee value had terribly shaken the country economy. Sirajul Haq said that the country could not be pulled out of the resent mess without the enforcement of the Islamic system. He said if the PTI sincerely wanted to do any service to the country and the nation, it would have to move towards the establishment of the Madina state according to its election promise.–Staff Reporter