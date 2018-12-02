Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan coach Tahir Waheed Jatt, who was also former Pakistan Kabaddi team captain, was elected unopposed as secretary of Punjab Kabaddi Association here in a meeting held at Gymkhana Club under the Punjab Kabaddi Association President Basharat Raja on Saturday.

The meeting was attended among others by Pakistan Kabaddi Federation secretary Rana Sarwar, Navy Director Sports Captain Nasir, representative of Punjab Sports Board, District Sports Officer Rawalpindi Haji Waheed Babar and 32 representatives of different districts of Punjab.

Raja Basharat, who is also Punjab’s Law Minister, expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Secretary Ch Muhammad Ijaz and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant him highest place in Jannah. He also paid rich tribute to the services rendered by the late secretary for promotion of Kabaddi in the province and country. Basharat informed that the National Kabaddi Championship will be held in Faisalabad in which teams from Iran and India will also take part along with 13 local teams. He also announced details of steps being taken in the province for promotion of the sport.

Punjab Kabaddi Championship, Inter-Division Kabaddi Championships will be held in Sahiwal, in which 9 divisional teams will participate. Potohar Kabaddi Cup and Inter-District will also be held and the dates and schedule of the events would be announced later. It was decided during the meeting to elect Tahir as secretary of PKA while Faisalabad’s Tayyab Gillani was elected as joint secretary. Basharat expressed hope that appointment of Tahir and Tayyab will help Kabaddi prevail in not only Punjab but in the country as well.