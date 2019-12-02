Share:

LOS ANGELES - James Cameron has completed filming on his forthcoming Avatar sequel for the year, and a behind-the-scenes photo has been released in celebration. The film franchise’s official Twitter page introduced its followers to a craft that’ll be featured in the new film called the Sea Dragon.

“That’s a wrap, Na’vi Nation!” the tweet read. “It’s our last day of live-action filming in 2019, and we’re celebrating with a sneak peek. “Check out this photo of the aft well deck section of the Sea Dragon, a massive mothership that carries an array of other sea-going craft in the sequels.”

Cameron, who is planning on releasing four Avatar sequels in total, recently expressed his worry that the films will flop at the box office. The director, who has been hard at work on the follow-up to his 2009 blockbuster for several years now, revealed he was relieved to see Avengers: Endgame make so much money as it’s “demonstrable proof that people will still go to movie theatres”. Earlier this year, Endgame surpassed Avatar to become the highest-grossing film of all time.

Last year, the director revealed why it’s taken him so long to begin shooting the sequels, blaming underwater motion-capture technology – something he claims has “never been done before.” Avatar 2 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 17 December, 2021.